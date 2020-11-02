Kelly Clarkson Performs Epic Cover Of Bon Jovi’s ‘It’s My Life’

Kelly Clarkson took on a Bon Jovi power ballad for her latest instalment of “Kellyoke”.

The TV host belted out a cover of hit pop-rock track “It’s My Life” on the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Clarkson looked ready to rock wearing a Led Zeppelin T-shirt with a blue and white polka-dot skirt, as she took to the stage alongside her band, Y’all.

Meanwhile, special guests Sheila E. and Cory Churko also joined in to help the presenter with her performance

Singer and percussionist Sheila played the drums while musician Churko worked his magic on the guitar.

Clarkson recently covered hits like the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive”, Adam Lambert’s “Whataya Want From Me“, Aerosmith’s “Cryin‘”, and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar“.