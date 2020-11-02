Sam Smith On New Album ‘Love Goes’, Tackling Their Body Image Issues: ‘It Just Really Set Me Free’

Sam Smith’s new album Love Goes has just been released and the record is all about wearing your heart on your sleeve as it tackles everything from the pain of heartbreak to the passion of finding “the one”.

ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante caught up with the four-time Grammy winner, who shared that while they’re not opposed to finding love, they can certainly get behind love in the form of a four-legged friend.

“The first step is to get a dog,” they say about potentially starting a family. “Then after that, start to introduce things. But I’d love to…if I was to have kids I’d have kids before 35, I think.”

But when it comes to their kids’ future careers, Smith is more adamant.

“Oh no, I wouldn’t want them to be in music. I mean, if they wanted to they could. But I would be like, ‘Don’t do it!'” he quips.

Adds Smith: “I’d say, ‘Certainly, do not be famous.’ I’d be saying, ‘If you want to do music do it for the passion of it and stick with that.'”

The 28-year-old’s new album Love Goes features themes of love, loss, and longing, but when it comes to their feelings towards romance, Smith shares why getting older has changed their perspective.

“I’m not interested in that kind of hedonistic, the uber-romantic love,” they share.

Adds Smith: “The whole concept of going so hard with someone and both of you falling into this mess with each other and living off of someone almost. And I think now I’m just looking for a friendship. A companionship.”

Although Smith’s confidence shines like “diamonds” on the new record, they share that they truly weren’t able to accept and love themselves until they started to tackle issues surrounding body image.

“There was just one summer that I just got so fed up with not being able to take my top off around the pool and not being able to do certain things. And for about four months I really tackled hard against that, and it just really set me free. It set me free in every sense,” the singer reveals.

Check out our full interview with Smith below.