Wesley Snipes Slams Claims That He Was ‘F**king Crazy’ On ‘Blade: Trinity’ Set

Wesley Snipes is clearing up some misinformation about him.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the actor was asked about a quote from comedian Patton Oswalt, who alleged problematic behaviour on the set of “Blade: Trinity”.

“Wesley was just f**king crazy in a hilarious way… he tried to strangle [director] David Goyer,” Oswalt said at the time.

Snipes denied the claim outright, saying, “Let me tell you one thing. If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn’t be talking to me now. A Black guy with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, I guarantee you.”

Asked if that was a firm denial, he said, “Did I go to jail for strangling him? Never happened.”

Oswalt had also claimed, “For the rest of the production he would only communicate through Post-it notes. And he would sign each Post-it note ‘From Blade’.”

“Hehehe!” Snipes giggled in response, but added, “Once again, Mr. Oswalt is the authority. Hohoho! Why do people believe this guy’s version of this story? Answer me that.”

The actor continued, “This is part of the challenges that we as African Americans face here in America – these microaggressions. The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the Black guy is always the problem. And all it takes is one person, Mr. Oswalt, who I really don’t know. I can barely remember him on the set, but it’s fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: ‘Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem.’”

He went on, “I remind you that I was one of the executive producers of the project. I had contractual director approval. I was not just the actor for hire. I had au-thor-i-ty to say, to dictate, to decide. This was a hard concept for a lot of people to wrap their heads around.”