Hayley Law ‘Totally Would’ Join ‘Riverdale’ Cast Again

Hayley Law is down to bring the Pussycats back together on The CW’s hit show “Riverdale.”

“I would totally join ‘Riverdale’ for the upcoming season,” Law told ET Canada. “I talked to Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa], the showrunner, about it a little bit and I totally would.”

“It’s where I started so I would always go back,” she added.

Though the “Riverdale” cast has experienced a rollercoaster of quarantining and starting and shutting down production due to a delay in COVID-19 testing, the fifth season is written with a very interesting twist. According to series star Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale” will be making a seven-year time jump into the future to avoid showing the core group’s collegiate years.

“The story is out of this world and I love everybody on the show, and I still talk to them,” Law said.

Speaking of this season’s cast, The CW just announced “The Resident’s” Erinn Westbrook will be joining the cast as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate, who has come to Riverdale to take over Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Westbrook’s addition will add a little more diversity to the show, a move Law is ecstatic about.

“I’m really happy they’re doing that,” she said. “I’m happy any time they do that like with ‘The Batwoman’ cast, but yeah, I’m glad, and I can’t wait to see how those characters develop.”