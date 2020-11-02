William Prince Highlights Communities He Grew Up In With ‘Gospel First Nation’ Music Video

William Prince is taking fans home for his latest music video, “Gospel First Nation”.

On Monday, the Canadian singer/songwriter debuted the visuals featuring the star heading to the Manitoba communities he grew up in, giving fans a glimpse at his Peguis First Nation heritage.

Ahead of the video’s release, Prince chatted with CMT about showing off the “beauty within the First Nations communities of Canada.”

He explained, “The video highlights the communities I grew up in. Brings the very place I’m singing about right to the viewer. You can visit Fisher Bay and Gospel First Nation from your home.”

Adding, “There is so much beauty within the First Nations communities of Canada. There is also a lot of struggle. True reconciliation within Canada means adequate housing, education and clean drinking water for all First Nations communities.”

He added, “Seeing the completed video was like seeing my memories played out on screen. It’s perfect. It’s home.”

“Gospel First Nation” is off Prince’s album of the same name that was released on Oct. 23.