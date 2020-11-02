William Prince Shares Tour Of His First Nations Community In ‘Gospel First Nation’ Music Video

William Prince is taking fans home for his latest music video, “Gospel First Nation”.

On Monday, the Canadian singer/songwriter debuted the visuals featuring the star heading to his hometown of Fisher Bay, Man., giving fans a glimpse at his Peguis First Nation heritage.

Ahead of the video’s release, Prince chatted with CMT about showing off the “beauty within the First Nations communities of Canada.”

“There is so much beauty within the First Nations communities of Canada. There is also a lot of struggle,” he said. “True reconciliation within Canada means adequate housing, education and clean drinking water for all First Nations communities.”

He added, “Seeing the completed video was like seeing my memories played out on screen. It’s perfect. It’s home.”

“Gospel First Nation” is off Prince’s upcoming album of the same name.