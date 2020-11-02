Sienna Miller Recalls ‘Generosity’ Of Chadwick Boseman Forfeiting Part Of His ’21 Bridges’ Salary For Her

Sienna Miller is looking back on the generosity of late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman gave up part of his salary so that Miller could get the fee that she requested when starring alongside him in the 2019 movie, “21 Bridges”.

In an interview with Porter Magazine, the model and actress said, “It’s about self-respect. An act of generosity like that is validating. And maybe I shouldn’t look for validation from my peers, but I do. For me, it’s about relearning how to stand up for yourself. Ultimately, I’m such a pleaser. I want everybody to have a good experience; I don’t want to be difficult.”

Miller detailed how the incident came about in a previous interview with Empire. She explained, “Because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way.'”

She added, “And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid. It was about the most astounding thing that I’ve experienced. That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’”

The 38-year-old star also talked about how she was “alarmingly underpaid” for “American Sniper” and the regional publicity tour that followed the 2015 movie. Miller did the tour because co-star co-star, Bradley Cooper, was appearing in The Elephant Man on Broadway.

“At the time, of course, I was incredibly grateful. [To be] offered a role in a Clint Eastwood movie. I’d had a baby; I hadn’t worked for a while; it was with Bradley Cooper; it was an amazing story,” she told Porter Magazine, “They knew I would do it for nothing. And I always had done that.”