Sophia Hutchins Insists She’s Not In An Intimate Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner

Sophia Hutchins is opening up about her friendship with Caitlyn Jenner.

Hutchins joined “Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast on Monday and insisted she and Jenner, 71, were never in an intimate relationship.

She said, “Well, we are girlfriends, but we’re not like ‘girlfriends.’ You know what I mean? I know what you mean. Yes, no, we’re very good friends. To me. Caitlyn is like a parent figure, but also now we have a business together. So, you know, we work together.”

“It really is family. That’s the best way to describe it. It was never sexual…” Hutchins continued. “Caitlyn’s like my parent… Caitlyn has met all the guys I’ve dated. Most of them. And Caitlin really is just the sweetest person. And I’m not attracted to women or you know, or a 70-year-old, quite frankly.

Hutchins also claims there is no bad blood between Jenner and her ex-wife Kris Jenner. Caitlyn and Kris share two daughters together, Kendal, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 23, and Caitlyn has four stepchildren from the marriage, Kourtney, Kim, Khoe and Rob Kardashian.

“Kris and I have a really, there’s this misconception out there that Kris has a feud with us or Caitlyn or me,” she explained. “I am so close to Kris. I speak to Kris all the time. It’s not like we’re like girlfriends having drinks all the time, but you know, if there’s ever a concern or ever a question or anything I have needed help with Kris would be the first phone call.”

Adding, “She’s like a book of wisdom. And I think she’s a lot of fun too socially, but I think that Kris is the most generous giving, loving person. And she’s tough as nails. We all know that, but she has given me such good advice on, you know, how to help with managing Caitlyn. And you know, also with my own brand, she’s helped me and given quite nice advice and connections and she’s just generous beyond belief.”

Caitlyn and Hutchins have been friendly since 2019.