Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Letter To You’ LP Makes Billboard Chart History As The Musician’s Albums Debut In Top 5 In Six Consecutive Decades

The Boss has been on a roll for the last six decades.

With Bruce Springsteen’s latest release, Letter To You, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, the musician has become the first musical act to have an album debut in the top five in each of the last six decades.

With his 20th studio effort, Springsteen has reached the top of the Billboard charts in the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 2020s, with a number of albums including The River, Born To Run, The Rising and Magic, among others.

Reaching No. 1 on the Album Sales charts as the top-selling album of the week, Letter To You is also Springsteen’s biggest seller since High Hopes in 2014.

The new documentary on Apple TV+, “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You”, gives an inside look at the recording of the new album which was recorded in its entirety in four days using all of Springsteen’s first takes on vocals.