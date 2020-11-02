Eve Announces Upcoming Departure From ‘The Talk’ In December

Eve is stepping down as a co-host of Global’s “The Talk”.

During Monday’s all-new episode of the daytime talk show, the rapper, 41, announced she will be leaving the series at the end of December.

RELATED: ‘The Talk’ Celebrates Halloween With ‘Willy Wonka’-Themed Episode

Eve, who joined “The Talk” in 2017, explained she can’t host the show from London and because of the coronavirus pandemic, she can’t travel. Eve lives in London part-time with her husband Maximillion Cooper and their blended family – she has been co-hosting virtually.

“It’s been a crazy year for all of us, and I’m so grateful to be able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see, for me, the foreseeable future before travelling back,” she explained. “So, I have decided that at the end of December, it will be my last time on the show, in this capacity, as a host.”

But despite the circumstances, Eve gushed about how much she loves the ladies and called it “true love.”

“This has been one of the hardest decisions in the world,” she said. “I wish I hated one of you, but I don’t. I wish I hated someone on the set. It would make it so much easier to blame this on them… I have had the most beautiful experience. I have grown as a woman and as a person.”

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Showers Wife Sharon With Birthday Love On ‘The Talk’

The news of Eve’s departure comes just a month after Marie Osmond revealed she would not return to season 11. Osmond was only a co-host for one season.

Eve will leave behind co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.