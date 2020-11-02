Whoopi Goldberg Responds To ‘Titanic’ Theme Song Being Played At Trump Rally: ‘The Irony Is Just Magnificent’

Whoopi Goldberg couldn’t contain her laughter after hearing that Donald Trump has been playing Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” during his recent campaign rallies.
The track was used as the theme song for the 1997 movie, “Titanic”, which documents the true story of a seemingly unsinkable ship that goes down after hitting an iceberg.
RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen Talks To Ellen About Going Undercover As Donald Trump In ‘Borat 2’
“Did anybody notice that they’re playing, during these rallies that he’s doing, they’re playing the theme from ‘The Titanic?” said Joy Behar during Monday’s episode of “The View”.
RELATED: Sarah Cooper Says Donald Trump ‘Must Really Hate’ Her Videos
Goldberg replied, “I didn’t hear it, but that just made me happy. The irony is just magnificent.”
Co-cost Sara Haines commented, “That does not bode well for anyone.”
Behar added, “Exactly, but they don’t even realize it. He doesn’t realize this. Either he didn’t see the movie or he doesn’t realize, it’s the biggest joke.”
Haines joked, “Never let go, Joy! Never let go!”
Trump was campaigning in North Carolina when the ballad began playing.
Omg. 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wMMKvOfHPE
— Kesha Monk (@KeshaMonk) November 1, 2020
This says it all: The theme song to Titanic is playing at a Trump rally in NC #shipwreck #omen pic.twitter.com/9MKeEkMuWA
— Louis Klarevas (@Klarevas) November 1, 2020
Playing the Titanic theme song at Trump’s NC rally? Is the DJ a Democrat? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fslGF0rnDp
— Mike Procunier (@myronpro) November 1, 2020
RELATED: Scottish Officials Slam Donald Trump’s Lie About Sean Connery As He Paid Tribute To The Late 007 Star
“I do believe I hear the theme song from ‘The Titanic’ playing behind you as well,” says a CNN anchor in a clip capturing the moment. “Sort of a weird moment going on as we discuss the politics of this home stretch here.”