Kris Jenner Cried After Seeing Kanye’s Robert Kardashian Hologram 

Kris Jenner is opening up about her emotional reaction to the hologram of her late husband Robert Kardashian that was created by son-in-law Kanye West for Kim Kardashian West’s 40th birthday.

On Monday, Nov. 2, Kris spoke with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM radio show “Andy Cohen Live”, sharing what she and the rest of her family thought of the stunning recreation.

The hologram reveal took place during Kardashian’s recent trip to a private island with her “closest inner circle” to celebrate the big 4-0, a trip that was widely criticized given the growing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t know what was happening,” Jenner said of being summoned with the others to see West’s gift.

After the hologram was shown, “we all just started to cry,” she shared. “It was, you know intense, but I looked at, watched it 20 times. It was just, it was really good.”

Jenner had nothing but praise for West, calling him, “the king of gifts.” “It was definitely one of the most incredible things I’ve ever seen. It was really wild.”

So wild in fact that Jenner needed some alone time to process what she had just witnessed.

“I literally had to go back to my room and just sit there because I was, I was kind of, I needed to digest that and just all that it, you know, it was, it was intense and it was a beautiful, beautiful moment,” she explained.

As for some of the online jeers that flooded in after Kardashian posted a photo of the hologram, Jenner was unfazed. “You can’t really worry about people that are hating all the time and so miserable and just, you know, feel the need to reach out and say ugly things.” She added, “We just can’t get into who’s thinking what.”