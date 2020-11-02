Kris Jenner Addresses Backlash Following Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Birthday Bash

Momager Kris Jenner is calling out the backlash surrounding Kendall Jenner’s epic Halloween-themed birthday party over the weekend.

To celebrate her 25th birthday (Nov. 3), the model hosted a bash with approximately 100 guests at Harriet’s Rooftop, reports TMZ.

The outlet reports that the party had one rule, “Take all the photos you want, but please do not post on social media of any kind.” But after, many guests shared their night out on Instagram, Kendall found herself in hot water for hosting so many people inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash For Hosting Halloween Birthday Bash

Speaking to Andy Cohen on “Radio Andy”, Kris addressed the hate, “You know what… we live our lives, trying to be just really good people, and there’s already, there’s already a group of people out there. And we’re dealing with lots of people that have different opinions and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing. And we’re doing that.”

And according to Kris, while filming “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” the entire Jenner/Kardashian clan gets tested regularly.

“I am very sensitive to what’s going on. Believe me, you know, I’ve, I’ve really tried so hard,” she continued. “We are very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week. I just got tested again. I was tested on Friday. I got [tested] because of the network rules while we are filming as you know, so that’s very strict. And then whenever we have a gathering, no matter how big or small, no matter, you know, whether it’s five people or 25 people, you know, or 20 people, um, we have like at Kendall’s everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait, you know, a half an hour until the testing was, the results were in.”

RELATED: Kris Jenner Says Social Media Is To Blame For ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Ending

She added, “And everybody was tested before a few days before the, you know, Halloween. So we are really responsible and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously. So, you know, we do what we can, we, we try to follow the rules. And then if people are, you know, they’re commenting and they’re being critical, I can’t control that… And I try to do the best we can.”

Big sister Kim Kardashian also found herself in hot water after inviting a group of close friends and family to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday.