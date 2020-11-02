‘This Is Us’ Actor Michael Angarano And ‘PEN15’’s Maya Erskine Announce Engagement And Pregnancy

Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano shared some exciting life-changing news with fans on Monday.

“When 2 becomes 3 😍👼 And please vote. #bidenharris2020,” the “PEN15” star and creator captioned a photo of her baby bump.

Meanwhile, Angarano, who played Jack’s brother Nick Pearson on “This Is Us” from 2018 to 2019, used his post to reveal the pregnancy and engagement.

“And then there were 3… also, we’re engaged,” the actor wrote.

Angarano also appears in season two of “PEN15”, playing drama teacher, Greg.

The couple first confirmed their relationship in September 2019 after posting a selfie from the Emmy Awards, where they were both nominated.

“Ohhh look who it is sitting right behind me completely randomly at an awards show in which we were both nominated who I also happen to be in love with,” Angarano said in his previous post.

Angarano was previously linked to Juno Temple and Kristen Stewart. Erskine dated fellow actor John Lyke.