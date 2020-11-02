With One Day Left To Vote, Taylor Swift Urges Fans To Hit The Polls

Taylor Swift is making her final plea to fans to cast their votes on election day.

The singer, 30, took to social media on Monday afternoon to urge her followers to cast their last-minute votes as the U.S. presidential election takes place on Tuesday.

“Hey! So we are all really stressed out about this election, rightfully so… I feel you,” she begins. “But allow me to be the millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and to make your vote count.”

Swift added, “So if you haven’t voted yet, please do! Stay safe, wear a mask and take care of yourselves. I love you all very much. Happy voting!”

Following the clip, she shared a photo of Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden and his VP running mate Senator Kamala Harris.

Katy Perry later shared her love for Swift’s post on Twitter: “Ilysm… #SWIFTYCATS FTW GO #VOTE.”

Swift is a known supporter or Biden/Harris and she even allowed the campaign to use her politically-charged tune, “Only The Young”, in a campaign video.