‘Schitt’s Creek’ Stars Catherine O’Hara And Annie Murphy Light Up Hudson’s Bay Holiday Campaign

Hudson’s Bay has chosen newly-minted Emmy winners Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy of “Schitt’s Creek” to brighten up the holidays in their annual campaign.

In a new promo released on Monday, Nov. 2, O’Hara and Murphy issue “A Call To Joy”. Murphy opens the ad by saying what’s undoubtedly on many minds right now: “This year we need the holidays more than ever.”

While the actresses don’t officially reprise their roles as Moira and Alexis Rose, respectively, the attitudes of their “Schitt’s Creek” characters undoubtedly shine through.

O’Hara spoke of joining forces with Hudson’s Bay, “Growing up with my big family in Toronto, I was excited every year to see the beautiful holiday window display at Hudson’s Bay. I was also thrilled knowing my Mom and Dad would be buying our Christmas presents there! So I’m very happy to join this festive campaign celebrating Canadians and our colourful holiday season.”

For her part, Murphy shared, “The magic of the holiday season is spreading joy and that’s what Hudson’s Bay’s campaign ‘A Call to Joy’ is celebrating. For me, that joy is sobbing through ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ in front of the family Christmas tree.”