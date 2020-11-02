Dave Chappelle To Return To ‘SNL’ As First Host After The U.S. Presidential Election

Dave Chappelle is heading back to Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

The comedian, 47, will host the upcoming episode on Saturday, Nov. 7, which will be the first episode following Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election.

Chappelle’s return comes four years after his first time hosting the long-running sketch show, the first episode after Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2016.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Tells David Letterman About The Moment That Made Him Walk Away From $50M ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Deal

During his monologue on “SNL” he addressed Donald Trump’s win, “I’m gonna give him a chance,” but added, “And we the historically disenfranchised demand that he give us one too.”

“SNL” announced Chappelle’s return during their Halloween episode with host John Mulaney. Jim Carrey reprised his role as Joe Biden, while Alec Baldwin returned as Trump. Meanwhile, Maya Rudolph regularly appears as Sen. Kamala Harris.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Talks To David Letterman About The Death Of George Floyd

While he hasn’t hosted the show since 2016, Chappelle previously appeared in the Eddie Murphy-hosted episode just last year.

“SNL” has yet to announce a musical guest this week.

Catch Chappelle on “SNL” this Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.