Harrison Ford Pays Tribute To His ‘Indiana Jones’ Dad Sean Connery

Harrison Ford is the latest star to honour Sean Connery, who passed away in his sleep on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the age of 90 in the Bahamas.

Connery famously played Ford’s father in the 1989 movie, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”.

In a statement to Variety, Ford said, “He was my father…not in life…but in ‘Indy 3. You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the side car of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm.”

He added, “God, we had fun — if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

“Indiana Jones” franchise creator George Lucas also remembered Connery, writing, “Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history. His audiences spanned generations, each with favourite roles he played.”

Referring to Connery’s role in the “Indiana Jones” films, Lucas said, “He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy’s dad. With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family.”