John Boyega Sat Down With Disney Executives To ‘Explain’ What His ‘Experience Was Like’ On ‘Star Wars’

After John Boyega’s honest remarks about his experience with Disney and “Star Wars”, it appears that Disney executives are willing to listen.

The actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his new film “Small Axe” and opened up about the tensions between him and the production company.

“It was a very honest, a very transparent conversation,” Boyega said.

“There was a lot of explaining on their end in terms of the way they saw things. They gave me a chance also to explain what my experience was like,” he continued. “I’d hope that me being so open with my career, at this stage, would help the next man, the guy that wants to be the assistant DOP, the guy that wants to be a producer. I hope that the conversation is not such a taboo or elephant in the room now, because someone just came and said it.”

Boyega previously slammed Disney for the way they handled his character in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” while chatting with British GQ.

“What I would say to Disney is, do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are, and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up,” he said.

When questioned why he was marketed as if he would be the star, but moved to more of a secondary role, he added, “[You] knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver, you knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f**k all.”