‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Gives Birth To First Child

Congrats are in order for Lindsay Arnold! The “Dancing With the Stars” pro and her husband, Samuel Cusick, welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Lindsay announced the exciting news on Instagram on Monday.

“The most beautiful surprise on this very special day 💕💕,” she wrote alongside the first photo of herself with Samuel and their newborn daughter. “Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well 💕 more details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family💕 #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks.”

Back in May, Lindsay revealed via Instagram that she was expecting her first baby. While speaking with ET just days after the announcement, the season 25 mirrorball champion confirmed that she would not be participating in this year’s 29th season of “DWTS” due to her pregnancy.

“I will not be dancing this season, but I am hoping to be a part of the show in other ways,” she said at the time. “I’ll have our baby in November, which gives me about 10 months to have time with the little babe, and then get back into shape and get back into dancing to hopefully be back around for the next fall season.”

“That’s sort of the plan, and that’s what I intend to do. I have every intention of coming back,” she continued. “I mean, I love that show, I can’t see me not wanting to be a part of it in some way for the rest of my life as long as they will have me.”

Lindsay also opened up about the exact moment she found out she was pregnant while on tour with her fellow “DWTS” pros.

“I found out I was pregnant on tour in a hotel room by myself. I had a day off, and I think I was in Kansas City. I just remember waking up that morning and being like, ‘I think I am pregnant, I think I am.’ So I went to CVS by myself, I got a test and took it,” Lindsay shared. “Sam and I saw each other about a week after. I kind of debated if I would tell him over the phone, and I was like, ‘No, I absolutely have to tell him in person.’ So I kept the secret to myself for about a week and it was very hard, if you know me.”

Despite having to keep it a secret for so long, Sam was, indeed, the very first person Lindsay broke the news to. He told ET that he definitely got a little emotional after learning he was going to be a dad.

“I am not a crier, but I cried,” he admitted. “I was crying, I was so happy. That does not happen very often with me! I can’t remember much besides crying and just being happy.”

