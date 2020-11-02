Chris Rock Explains Why He Hates ‘All Civil Rights Movies’

Chris Rock doesn’t care for “civil rights movies” because he believes they oversimplify and sterilize the “dirty” realities of racism. Or, as he puts it, “they make racism look very fixable.”

Rock got into the details of why he finds these types of movies problematic during an Oct. 28 interview with Neal Brennan for his “How I Feel” podcast.

The comedian and “Fargo” actor said, “I hate all Civil Rights movies. Don’t get me wrong, I applaud the effort and they should exist. The problem is they only show the back of the bus and the lunch counter. They actually make racism look very fixable. They don’t get into how dysfunctional the relationships were in the ’40s and ’50s, white men would just walk in your house and take your food… it’s a predator-prey relationship.”

Going further, Rock added, “Do you think when it was time to rape, [white men] were raping white women? No. They would go and rape the women they could actually rape without going to jail for.”

Rock even shared a personal story that illustrated the type of narrative you rarely, if ever, see portrayed in films. “This s**t is so much dirtier than any movie ever shows,” Rock said. “My mother used to get her teeth taken out at the vet because you weren’t allowed to go to the dentist. No movie shows you that.”

Aside from his work on “Fargo”, Rock is set to star in “Spiral”, a reboot of the “Saw” franchise, which is currently slated to release in May 2021.