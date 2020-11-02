Drake Breaks Record Held By Aretha Franklin And Stevie Wonder

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” is a record breaker.

The song first debuted at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart but just made its way to No. 1.

“Laugh Now Cry Later” is now Drake’s 21st No. 1 song, breaking the record he previously tied with Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder on.

The single, which features Lil Durk, is expected to appear on his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy out in January 2021.

Surprisingly, it took 11 weeks for “Laugh” to reach the top, but not the longest in Drake’s history. 2015’s “Hotline Bling” wasn’t at No. 1 until 15 weeks on the charts.