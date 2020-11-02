Ice Cube Hits Back After ‘SNL’ Mocks His Meeting With Donald Trump

Ice Cube is not happy about a “Saturday Night Live” skit during the Halloween episode that mocked him.

In the clip, Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) begged Americans not to vote for Donald Trump, even though Ice Cube (played by Kenan Thompson) and Little Wayne (Chris Reed) are.

Thompson and Reed then show up in MAGA gear and declared they are voting for Trump because of “taxes”.

“That’s right. If you got a platinum record, you can plan on him doing a photo op with you,” Thompson said, referencing the “Platinum Plan” for Black Americans that Ice Cube has said he is working on with Trump.

“F**K you SNL…trying to reduce me to greed,” Ice Cube replied on Twitter.