Harry Styles, Chris Pine And Olivia Wilde Seen On Set Of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Harry Styles is back in action and working on his first movie role since his star turn in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk”.

The “Golden” singer was photographed wearing a “Don’t Trip … Vote!” t-shirt in Los Angeles on the set of his new film, “Don’t Worry Darling”, alongside co-stars Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde. Wilde is also directing the project, making this her sophomore directorial effort after “Booksmart”.

The thriller is “set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert,” according to Deadline. But little else about the movie is known at this point.

Styles replaced Shia LaBeouf, who was originally supposed to star but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. Florence Pugh plays the film’s female lead.

Styles, Pine and Wilde were all seen wearing masks while on set. The film’s coronavirus safety team were also present.