Elton John Praises ‘Fantastic’ One-Man Performance Of ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’

Costume designer and make-up artist Darrell Thorne won the praise of Elton John for his inventive performance of John and Kiki Dee’s “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”.

Thorne took on the duet by dressing one side of his body as John and the other side as Dee, flipping back and forth to sing each part.

“Me, myself, and aye,” Thorne captioned the video. “Just over here tryin’ to be a power couple all by myself. Don’t go breakin’ my heart!”

RELATED: Mattel Unveils New Barbie Doll Inspired By Elton John

RELATED: Elton John And Ex-Wife Renate Blauel Reach Legal Agreement

The iconic singer shared the video in his Instagram Stories, adding his “fantastic” seal of approval.