Iwan Rheon Says Filming This ‘Game of Thrones’ Scene Was The Worst Day Of His Career

While “Game of Thrones” was known for uncomfortable and even disturbing scenes, one scene, in particular, gave actor Iwan Rheon the worst day of his career.

Rheon played Ramsay Bolton on the HBO series, a character known as a notorious sadist. And while that meant Rheon often had to perform in grim scenes, Ramsay’s rape of Sansa Stark was beyond doubt the hardest and worst thing he’s ever had to film.

Rheon told Metro, “That was horrible. Nobody wanted to be there. Nobody wants to do that, but if it’s telling a story then you have to tell it truthfully.”

Rheon went on, “They [the producers] didn’t sensationalize it or anything. It was very, very hard watching. It’s a horrible thing that happens, unfortunately, and it shouldn’t be. It was the worst day of my career.”

Explaining how that scene was different from the handful of other graphic scenes he was tasked with performing while playing Ramsay, Rheon said, “Chopping someone’s finger off you don’t really see it, and when you’re doing like a close up, it’s a piece of plastic. We’re just acting, it’s not real. Then something like that where you’re in the actual reality of the situation is very difficult to deal with. It was a horrible, horrible day.”

Rheon added, “This is something that we shouldn’t even have to worry about, because it’s something that shouldn’t exist in this world but unfortunately it does.”

For her part, Sophie Turner, who played Sansa on the hit series, spoke of the lasting impact her character’s many traumas left on her, telling Harper’s Bazaar, “Initially, I didn’t feel there was anything that stayed with me from all the things Sansa went through. But though I think it hasn’t affected me emotionally, I did start thinking about the domestic abuse and rape, and it spurred this little part of me that might be an activist.”