Lady Gaga Brings Up Ex-Fiancé During Biden Campaign Rally Before Apologizing To Boyfriend

Lady Gaga was front and centre at Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania campaign rally on Monday night where she gave a speech and performed.

During her mini concert, the award-winning singer mentioned that she previously lived in Lancaster, Penn. and was engaged to someone from there.

RELATED: Lady Gaga ‘Has Some Things To Say’ As She Joins Joe Biden In Pennsylvania

“I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. I know, I know, it didn’t work out. I loved him so much, it just did not work out. But I still love my Pennsylvania guy. I love Joe! So Joe’s my new Pennsylvania guy,” Lady Gaga told the drive-in crowd.

Lady Gaga: "I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, PA. I know, I know — it didn't work out. I loved him so much, it just did not work out. But I still love my Pennsylvania guy — I love Joe. So Joe's my new Pennsylvania guy." pic.twitter.com/8B6Cg8YODQ — The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2020

The man she was referring to was Taylor Kinney who she started dating in 2011 before becoming engaged in February 2015. The couple called off their engagement in July 2016.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Encourages Americans To Vote In New Video

During Monday’s performance of “You and I”, Gaga stopped partway through the song to apologize to current boyfriend Michael Polansky, who was at the event, for bringing up Kinney.

“To my boyfriend here tonight, I’m sorry I had to do this whole ‘Pennsylvania, I dated a guy here’ thing, I love you so much, but it’s true,” she said.