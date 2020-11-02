Singer Emmalee Gets A Quick Reaction From 2 Judges On ‘The Voice’

Emmalee got both John Legend and Kelly Clarkson to turn around right off the bat during the blind auditions on “The Voice”.

Emmalee, 20, sang a stripped down version of Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know”.

“You executed that perfectly,” Legend said while explaining that when he heard her tone he knew he wanted her on his team.

Clarkson agreed that her tone was “so beautiful.”

“That was actually the first song I auditioned with for anything in my life, I love Whitney but I loved how you did it,” Clarkson continued.

In the end, Emmalee went “with her gut” and joined Team Kelly in the final spot open on Clarkson’s team.