Kelly Clarkson ‘Blown Away’ By 15-Year-Old Small Town Girl On ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson added a new member to her team on “The Voice”: 15-year-old Skylar Alyvia Mayton. The young singer managed to leave Clarkson simultaneously speechless and effusive.

Though Mayton introduced herself as from Grand Rapids, Michigan (population 200,217), it turns out she’s actually from Ada, Michigan, a small town of approximately 15,000 people, as Michigan Live reports.

Mayton performed her own rendition of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” for the Blind Audition Round of “The Voice”. It took Clarkson only 15 seconds to flip her chair. As she was the only judge who turned for Mayton, the 15-year-old automatically ended up on Clarkson’s team–a result she was more than pleased with.

“I’m such a big fan”, she told Clarkson. In fact, her Christmas gift last year was to see Clarkson in concert.

“I would watch ‘The Voice’ and dream of being on the show and it’s crazy being here now,” Mayton said during her pre-recorded intro.

The love was more than mutual. “I’m so stoked,” Clarkson said. “To know that you are that gifted that young is really awesome. I’m speechless. I’m blown away! I’m very excited to have you on my team.”