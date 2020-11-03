John Legend Calls Out Lil Wayne And Other Rappers Supporting Donald Trump

John Legend threw real shade at other musicians backing Donald Trump.

On Monday night, the singer and coach on “The Voice” performed at Joe Biden’s final rally in Philadelphia for U.S. president, and took a moment to speak out against his opponent.

my speech in support of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. let's end this national nightmare… https://t.co/xBbh9KdEj4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 3, 2020

“Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” he said. “Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”

Calling out rappers like Lil Wayne and Ice Cube, who have recently come out in support of Trump, Legend referenced the film “Get Out” by saying, “Some of your former favourite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called the Sunken Place.”

Legend continued, “But Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold, because you can’t bank on a word he says. Ask the students of Trump University. Ask all of the contractors he stiffed. Ask people his charity was supposed to help before it was shut down for being a fraud. Ask all the Black and Brown Americans who are dying from this virus and losing their jobs under his watch.”

He aded, “The president isn’t strong. He’s a coward. And his career in business and in government has been failure after failure after failure”

The singer then went on to praise Biden and Kamala Harris, calling on Americans to vote them into office.

“We need a president we can trust. That’s the kind of president Joe Biden will be,” he said. “And he won’t only reverse the damage of the last four years hand-in-hand with Senator Kamala Harris, they will build back a better economy and country than ever before.”

Last week, Lil Wayne come out in support of Trump, tweeting out a photo with him and promoting his stated policy commitments.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

On Twitter, many viewers of the Biden rally reacted to Legend’s speech with applause.