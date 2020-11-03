Jimmy Kimmel Didn’t Ask Parents To Prank Their Kids On Halloween This Year… But They Did It Anyway

Parents really do enjoy tormenting their kids sometimes.

On Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the host shared that this year he’d decided to break with tradition, given all the events of 2020, and not encourage parents to trick their kids into thinking they ate all their Halloween candy.

But amazingly, parents did it on their own anyway, sending the videos of their very upset children over to Kimmel, who, of course, aired them.

In clip after clip, young kids throw tantrums as their parents’ claim all the Halloween candy is gone.

One child throws what little candy is left across a table, while another girl puts a candy bucket over her head and begins to cry.

When the parents finally come clean, some of the kids castigate them for lying.