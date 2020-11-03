Tracy Chapman Is ‘Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution’ In First TV Performance In Five Years

Tracy Chapman wants Americans to get out and vote.

On Monday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, the iconic singer-songwriter performed on television for the first time in five years with an election message.

After a big introduction from Meyers, Chapman remotely performed her 1988 song “Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution”.

At the end of the song, Chapman altered the lyrics slightly, changing the final words in the line, “Talkin’ bout a revolution, oh no,” to “Go vote.”

She then walked off, revealing a small sign behind her, which simply read, “VOTE”.

On Twitter, fans were over the moon with the rare performance.

My mom texted to tell me Tracy Chapman was on tv and I kind of didn’t believe her. I looked it up. It’s been 5 years. And tonight she sang this.

Goodnight y’all. https://t.co/p5zeevXzJv — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) November 3, 2020

Waking up at 4:30AM with election anxiety and the universe has sent a gift in the form of Tracy Chapman performing for the first time in 5 years. This comforted me, I hope it can comfort you too. pic.twitter.com/movDwEI38a — Sara Godina (@sara_godina) November 3, 2020

Tracy Chapman is trending – and we thought 2020 was lost pic.twitter.com/8oKA6I78m4 — Stefan (@StefanEvans) November 3, 2020

Chapman’s last TV performance was during David Letterman’s final week of shows on Global’s “The Late Show” in 2015, where she performed a rendition of the classic Ben E. King song “Stand By Me”.