Tracy Chapman Is ‘Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution’ In First TV Performance In Five Years

Tracy Chapman wants Americans to get out and vote.

On Monday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, the iconic singer-songwriter performed on television for the first time in five years with an election message.

After a big introduction from Meyers, Chapman remotely performed her 1988 song “Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution”.

At the end of the song, Chapman altered the lyrics slightly, changing the final words in the line, “Talkin’ bout a revolution, oh no,” to “Go vote.”

She then walked off, revealing a small sign behind her, which simply read, “VOTE”.

On Twitter, fans were over the moon with the rare performance.

Chapman’s last TV performance was during David Letterman’s final week of shows on Global’s “The Late Show” in 2015, where she performed a rendition of the classic Ben E. King song “Stand By Me”.

