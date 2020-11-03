Ellen DeGeneres Is Getting Out The Vote With Help From Wanda Sykes And Khloé Kardashian

It’s Election Day in the U.S., and Ellen DeGeneres wants her fellow Americans out at the polls.

On Tuesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the host opens things, joking that she hasn’t anticipated a day this much since her wedding.

“And hopefully after the results of this election, my marriage will still be legal,” she says.

Adding that she’s had nightmares about Election Day, DeGeneres says that she wants to help get voters to the polls: “I will carry you on my back.”

DeGeneres also shares a series of clips of people falling while trying to pole dance in order to inspire everyone to vote.

Later on the show, DeGeneres talks to Wanda Sykes, who reveals her own anxiety over the election.

“But I’m optimistic,” she says. “I’m hopeful.”

Sykes also jokes about the political ads she’s been inundated with while living in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

Also on the show, Khloé Kardashian appears during a chat with DeGeneres’ favourite kid presidential expert Macey Hensley, helping her phone bank to get out the vote.