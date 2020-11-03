Katy Perry Dresses Up As A Huge ‘I Voted’ Sticker To Get People Pumped About The U.S. Election

Katy Perry is spreading the excitement about voting.
On Monday, ahead of U.S. Election Day, the singer went out on the street in Los Angeles dressed as an “I Voted” sticker.
View this post on Instagram
🎶 It's not the end of the world No, not the end of the world Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire Don't lose hope 🎶 TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY! 🗳 Tell your mom, tell your dad, tell complete strangers on the street to #VOTENOW #BRINGAFRIEND #BRINGASNACK #TAKEYOURBIKE 🇺🇸 #buthonkifyoualreadyvoted
In the video, Perry gets drivers to honk in favour of voting.
She later attempts to walk into a store, only for the huge mask she was wearing to prevent her from going through the doorframe.
Perry has long encouraged fans to vote, and has been vocal in her support of Joe Biden for U.S. president.