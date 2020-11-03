Katy Perry Dresses Up As A Huge ‘I Voted’ Sticker To Get People Pumped About The U.S. Election

Katy Perry is spreading the excitement about voting.

On Monday, ahead of U.S. Election Day, the singer went out on the street in Los Angeles dressed as an “I Voted” sticker.

RELATED: Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Deliver Impromptu Duet In Honour Of Baby Daughter

In the video, Perry gets drivers to honk in favour of voting.

She later attempts to walk into a store, only for the huge mask she was wearing to prevent her from going through the doorframe.

RELATED: Katy Perry Saves Orlando Bloom’s Instagram Live From Technical Difficulties

Perry has long encouraged fans to vote, and has been vocal in her support of Joe Biden for U.S. president.