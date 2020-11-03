Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Pregnancy Claim: ‘My Abs Say Otherwise’

Khloe Kardashian is shutting down those pregnancy rumours tout de suite.

Kardashian showed off her lean figure in a new Instagram Story alongside her daughter True Thompson and partner Tristan Thompson. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star highlighted her toned midsection dressed as Cleopatra opposite Thompson’s Marc Antony.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Cried After Seeing Kanye’s Robert Kardashian Hologram

One Twitter user insisted, “I’m still convinced Khloe Kardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant.”

Kardashian, 36, pointed to her stomach as evidence to the contrary.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Reacts To Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Birthday Bash

Well my abs say otherwise babe — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 2, 2020

A source recently told People that things have been going well between Kardashian and Thompson since reconciling in June. The family could grow, according to the source.