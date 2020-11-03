John Legend Snags James Pyle After His Silky Smooth Cover Of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ On ‘The Voice’

John Legend may have just snagged himself a winner on the final blind audition of “The Voice” season 19.

James Pyle turned in the last blind audition performance of the season, putting a sexy and groovy spin on Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar”. His cover put a smile on Legend’s face, who quickly turned his chair. The other judges had already filled their rosters.

Fellow judge Kelly Clarkson was grooving to the performance from start to finish.

“They’re all jealous of me because I’m the only one with a slot left on my team,” Legend shared. “It was a masterful performance. So thank you, ‘The Voice’ gods.”

“Your voice is unreal, that is for sure,” Stefani complimented Pyle. “I couldn’t turn. Nothing works. You’re definitely one of the best singers that we’ve heard. If I could have pushed my button, I would have pushed my button for you… If you’re available to steal, I’ll be stealing you.”

The last time the final pick of “The Voice” won the contest was when Alicia Keys picked Chris Blue in season 12.