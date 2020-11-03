Princess Diana’s Brother Wants BBC To Launch Inquiry Into Infamous 1995 Panorama Interview

Charles Spencer wants justice for his sister Princess Diana.

In a letter to the director-general of the BBC, Spencer accused the network of “sheer dishonesty” in its bid to secure a now-infamous Martin Bashir interview with Diana in 1995.

The late royal’s brother called on the BBC to launch an inquiry over doctored bank statements, which he says helped get Diana’s participation in the Panorama interview.

Recently, the BBC has apologized for the statements but said that Diana herself had never seen them anyway.

“They had played no part in her decision to take part in the interview,” the network said.

The BBC has said that they would investigate “substantive new information,” but that at the moment their efforts are hampered by Bashir being “seriously unwell.”

Now the BBC News religion editor, Bashir, 57, has been suffering from complications due to COVID-19 in the last month.

The Panorama interview, which was watched by nearly 23 million people at the time, featured Diana famously saying, “There were three of us in this marriage,” referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles during their separation before their divorce in 1996.