Justin Timberlake Crashes Zoom Call Ahead Of U.S. Presidential Election

Justin Timberlake crashed a Zoom meeting in support of U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden.

A number of phone bankers in support of Biden were gathered for a Zoom call. The moderator noticed one participant named Justin Branch had failed to turn on his webcam. Mr. Branch turned out to be Mr. Timberlake.

The “Suit and Tie” singer told the phone banker they “have a huge fan in me” before applauding the group for being so politically active.

“I always was told when I was young that the hardest work that you do is the work that nobody gets to see,” Timberlake said. “I think that really is apropos to what you guys are doing behind the scenes for the campaign. And I just wanted to come on and say how much I appreciate it, and you guys are the real rock stars.”

“This is so inspiring to see young people like yourself get engaged like this,” he added. “And you are not just as important but a special kind of important to the process of politics and democracy. Kudos to you.”

The 2020 U.S. presidential election takes place on Tuesday.