John Oliver ‘Nearly Burst Into Tears’ Voting As An American For The First Time

Voting can be a very emotional experience.

On Monday, Stephen Colbert had his former colleague John Oliver on Global’s “The Late Show” and the two got to talking about the American election.

This presidential election was the first Oliver has voted in as an American citizen, and he described the momentousness of the occasion.

“It was honestly, it was amazing,” Oliver said. “Putting [the candidates] aside, as an immigrant who had just got his citizenship in December of last year, I was waiting for that to feel real—when you worry about your immigration status all the time and even getting your passport still doesn’t feel real because you haven’t tested it against a system.”

The “Last Week Tonight” host said that he’d originally thought he would feel the impact of citizenship most as a traveller.

“I had thought this will feel real when I leave America and I come back and I’m treated differently by the system,” he said.

“Standing in line I thought maybe this will be it and I didn’t feel it,” Oliver continued. “Giving them my name and getting the ballot, I didn’t feel it. Scanning it into the machine and the machine saying, ‘Your vote has been counted,’ I nearly burst into tears.”

He added, “That is the truth. My eyes got misty. “I thought, I don’t know if I can cry in a voting station.”

