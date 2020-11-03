Lashana Lynch Talks Bringing ‘Authentic’ Black Experiences To ‘No Time To Die’: ‘I Didn’t Want To Waste An Opportunity’

Lashana Lynch is looking forward to bringing Black experiences to all of her upcoming movie roles.

The actress, 32, is not only the December cover star for Harper’s Bazaar, but she leads the lineup at the mag’s Women of the Year Awards 2020.

And during her interview with the publication, Lynch opened up about her game-changing role as the first Black female 007, in the upcoming James Bond film, “No Time To Die”. Rumours surrounding the release have the actress taking over the codename “007” in the new film.

Photo: Harper’s Bazaar

“We’re moving away from toxic masculinity, and that’s happening because women are being open, demanding and vocal, and calling out misbehaviour as soon as we see it,” she explained.

And for her character, Lynch pulled from her real-life experiences to make Nomi relatable to the Black community.

“A character that is too slick, a cast-iron figure? That’s completely against what I stand for,” she said. “I didn’t want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent. I searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real-life represented. In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the Black experience that I’m presenting needs to be 100 per cent authentic.”

Photo: Harper’s Bazaar

Lynch says returning to Jamaica, her parents’ homeland, to film “No Time To Die” helped shape her character too.

“[It has given me] a deeper understanding of what I’ve chosen to do, of the people I do it for,” the “Captian Marvel” actress explained. “Understanding the privileges as a British-born Jamaican that my parents and grandparents gave to me because they came to England. In a way, it serves as a “thank you” to them for making the sacrifice.”

While fans will have to wait until April 2, 2021 to see “No Time to Die”, Lynch’s issue hits newsstands Nov. 5.