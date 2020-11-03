Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Mr. Brightside’ Cover Is Killer

Kelly Clarkson is always looking on the “Mr. Brightside”.

Clarkson brought pure energy to Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with an energetic performance. Clarkson and her house band covered The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” on her popular “Kellyoke” segment.

“Mr. Brightside” served as the debut single for The Killers’ debut studio album Hot Fuss in 2004.

It was one of the first songs the band ever wrote and it achieved immediate success, including a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal.

Clarkson has covered countless songs since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Tegan and Sara’s “Closer”, Coldplay’s “The Scientist”, and Shania Twain’s “No One Needs To Know”.