Sophia Loren Talks Returning To Acting, Focusing On Family And More On The Cover Of ‘Variety’

Sophia Loren has led an impressive life.

The 86-year-old Italian star is on the cover of the new Legends issue of Variety, opening up about her decades in the spotlight.

RELATED: Sophia Loren Says Her New Movie ‘The Life Ahead’ Sends A ‘Message Of Tolerance’

With her new movie “The Life Ahead”, her first in a decade, coming to Netflix this week, Loren talks about her decision to focus more on family than acting in recent years.

“I don’t want to work for stories that I don’t feel because I wouldn’t know how to do it,” she says. “I really gave myself to my children completely, and it was wonderful, because I spent all my time with the two families [Carlo’s and Edoardo’s] in America, without working, just being with them all the time.”

Loren does absolute love acting, though, telling Variety, “I wanted to be on the screen. If I hadn’t become an actress, I think I would have died.”

She also talks about her own relationship to the #MeToo movement in light of her own experience, saying, “These things happened to others but not to me.”

While she was not harassed or abused, Loren did reveal that she once had a director suggest she get a nose job to improve her profile.

“I’ve been working without you knowing about it with this nose, which I’m never going to change. My nose is going to stay there forever. I like it. It has a lot of personality,” she says.

RELATED: Sophia Loren Dispels Myth That Cary Grant Once Proposed To Her On Set

The actress also talks about the director who suggested that name change that made her Sophia Loren, over her birth name Sofia Villani Scicolone.

“He was working with an actress from Holland, Märta Torén, who was very well known. He said, ‘Well, I have to give you a name because people have to know who you are.’”

The director took turned Torén into Loren, and anglicized Sofia into Sophia to form her new name.

“So from then on, I was called Sophia Loren. And that’s who I am. I am Sophia Loren,” she says. “It was very normal. They were looking for a name, and they gave me Sophia Loren. Better than nothing.”