Gillian Anderson Talks Bringing Margaret Thatcher To Life On ‘The Crown’, Says Season 4 Will ‘Divide’ Audiences

Get ready for all the pomp and pageantry of “The Crown” as it returns for its fourth season on Netflix Sunday, November 15.

The legendary Gillian Anderson joins this cast as Margaret Thatcher, the U.K.’s first female prime minister. ET Canada’s Sangita Patel caught up with the actress, who shared why it was a true labour of love bringing the character to life.

“There was actually quite a lot I didn’t know about her,” said Anderson. “I grew up in the U.K., but we left in ’79 when she came in, into office.”

Continued the 52-year-old: “When tackling a historical character, it is helpful to let go of one’s preconceived ideas about who they are, I have found.

“I really was starting from the beginning in reading about her childhood and her relationships and their upbringing and her religion and watching every video that there was to watch on how she walks and talks and moves.”

However, for Anderson, taking a history lesson on Thatcher truly elevated the “joy of what one has as an actor” by “having an opportunity to both challenge oneself”, but to also “learn things that one didn’t know before.”

Over the years, it has been reported that members of the Royal Family have watched the first 30 episodes of “The Crown” — but Anderson is confident that this season will “divide” viewers.

“I think that there’s a lot of opinion on Margaret Thatcher, and a lot of divided opinions and very strong opinions.”

“I have no doubts that there will be varying takes on her, and people will feel that the portrait is too sympathetic, and some will feel that it’s too harsh.”

Added Anderson: “She will divide audience members as much as she did people when she was in power.”