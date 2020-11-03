Michael Bay Shares Heartwarming Memory Of Sean Connery On Set Of 1996 Film ‘The Rock’

Michael Bay is looking back at a special memory with the late Sean Connery, who passed away at 90 over the weekend.

The director, who teamed up with the late actor in 1996 for the film “The Rock”, explained in a personal essay for The Hollywood Reporter that when Connery found out Disney was upset with the filmmaker for shooting over schedule, he took matters into his own hands.

“‘The Rock.’ Car chase: Sean driving and I’m alone filming him,” Bay wrote. “He slams the brakes; my head hits the window. He says, ‘You OK?’ I say, ‘No, the Disney folks are here to kick my butt for being two days over schedule.’ Sean, with that sly look, says, ‘You want me to help?’ Cut to: Having lunch with the Disney execs in a third-grade classroom, sitting at tiny tables and chairs. We looked like giants. I announce that Mr. Connery would like to visit and say hi. Sean comes in, sits down across from the open-mouthed executives.”

He continued, “In classic Sean Connery style, he belts out in his Scottish brogue: ‘This boy is doing a good job, and you’re living in your Disney Fucking Ivory Tower and we need more fucking money!!’ Without missing a beat, they responded. ‘Ok. How much?’”

“The Rock” went on to be a big success, with a production budget of $75 million, going on to earn $335 million at the worldwide box office – making it the seventh highest-grossing film at the U.S. box office in 1996.

“[Connery] did it because he loved movies. He loved excellence and doing the best he could,” Bay added. “His work ethic was bar none, the best I’ve ever experienced.”