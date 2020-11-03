Tyra Banks Gets Emotional While Bidding Farewell To Jeannie Mai On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Tyra Banks fought back tears while saying goodbye to contestant Jeannie Mai following her sudden exit on “Dancing With The Stars”.

On Monday, the television host of “The Real” revealed that she was forced to leave the competition after being hospitalized for epiglottitis, a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition, which required immediate surgery.

In an emotional moment during Monday night’s episode, Banks said, “Jeannie, we are glad that everything went well and that you are on your way to a speedy recovery. As you see, I’m emotional, we’re all emotional in here. We know that this means so much to you.”

The 46-year-old host, who wore a highlighter yellow dress by Canadian designer Narces, continued, “I remember after the show, seeing you in the hallway, and just your love and passion for this and Brandon’s love and passion for this […] Just know you are still a part of this family ’til the final episode of this season.”

In a video addressing Mai’s departure, the television personality appeared in a hospital bed where she contended that “everything went great” with her surgery; however, she was “absolutely devastated” that her journey on “DWTS” had to come to an abrupt end.

She closed the video by saying, “I’m just so thankful I had the experience on ‘Dancing with the Stars’. It was hands down one of the best journeys of my life.”

Mai also shared a look at her recovery on her Instagram page, while calling her time on the show “the most exhilarating adventure.”