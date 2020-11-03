Tyra Banks Gets Emotional While Bidding Farewell To Jeannie Mai On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Tyra Banks fought back tears while saying goodbye to contestant Jeannie Mai following her sudden exit on “Dancing With The Stars”.
On Monday, the television host of “The Real” revealed that she was forced to leave the competition after being hospitalized for epiglottitis, a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition, which required immediate surgery.
In an emotional moment during Monday night’s episode, Banks said, “Jeannie, we are glad that everything went well and that you are on your way to a speedy recovery. As you see, I’m emotional, we’re all emotional in here. We know that this means so much to you.”
The 46-year-old host, who wore a highlighter yellow dress by Canadian designer Narces, continued, “I remember after the show, seeing you in the hallway, and just your love and passion for this and Brandon’s love and passion for this […] Just know you are still a part of this family ’til the final episode of this season.”
In a video addressing Mai’s departure, the television personality appeared in a hospital bed where she contended that “everything went great” with her surgery; however, she was “absolutely devastated” that her journey on “DWTS” had to come to an abrupt end.
She closed the video by saying, “I’m just so thankful I had the experience on ‘Dancing with the Stars’. It was hands down one of the best journeys of my life.”
Mai also shared a look at her recovery on her Instagram page, while calling her time on the show “the most exhilarating adventure.”
I would never imagine ever having to write this, but I made it safely out of my emergency surgery. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Nasseri who identified my potentially life-threatening condition. What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days. Although I am grateful to be recovering safely, I can't lie… I am devastated by the fact that my journey with #DWTS will end this way 🥺😞 Dancing on this show has been the most exhilarating adventure. I've gained both beautiful friendships and loving supporters. To my partner, @Brandonarmstrong, I’m sorry you don't get to make fun of my moves anymore while I gift you life gems on how to be a grown up🤭🤪 Love u so much lil bro, and will ALWAYS cherish the memories we made!!! And more good news? My thumbs still work hunnay, so I can spread my 20 votes across these final 8 superstar teams!!! Please everyone, TONIGHT watch for your fave #DWTS couple killen it in the ballroom cuz #TeamDreamofJeannie, we gotta share our love and VOTE!!! #TeamReachForTheSkai #TeamSellingIt #TeamLOCOmotion #TeamBriJo #TeamWillYouAcceptThisDance #TeamPrettyMessedUp #TeamBeNeevers #TeamDaNelly LEGGGGGO💯‼