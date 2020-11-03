Drew Barrymore And Ross Mathews Rage Bake To Relieve Election Day Stress

People are stressed about about the U.S. presidential election, but Drew Barrymore is here to help.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore And Macaulay Culkin Reunite 31 Years After Being Co-Stars

On Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday, the host enlisted Ross Mathews to give the talk show host a lesson in “rage baking” to help channel all those difficult emotions.

Barrymore and Mathews get intense, slamming their dough with a rolling pin and then smash chocolate and pecans with a mallet.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Stars Alongside Herself In Wild New Comedy ‘The Stand-In’

Finally, when they were all done, Barrymore decided to have some fun by getting into a flour fight with Mathews, and capped it off with a sword-fight using the rolling pins.