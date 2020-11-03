Drew Barrymore And Ross Mathews Rage Bake To Relieve Election Day Stress

By Corey Atad.

People are stressed about about the U.S. presidential election, but Drew Barrymore is here to help.

On Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday, the host enlisted Ross Mathews to give the talk show host a lesson in “rage baking” to help channel all those difficult emotions.

Barrymore and Mathews get intense, slamming their dough with a rolling pin and then smash chocolate and pecans with a mallet.

Finally, when they were all done, Barrymore decided to have some fun by getting into a flour fight with Mathews, and capped it off with a sword-fight using the rolling pins.

