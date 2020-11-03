‘RHOBH’ Erika Jayne Confirms Split From Husband Tom Girardi After 21 Years

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are calling it quits.

The “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star, 49, filed for divorce from the 81-year-old lawyer on Tuesday, ending their 21-year marriage.

Jayne confirmed the news to E! News, “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi… this is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

She added, “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Jayne has regularly shut down skeptics who question their 33-year age difference, even calling them out on the hit Slice series, “I’ve dealt with this forever: The younger woman that married the wealthier, older man. I mean, I’m tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage, then come f–king talk to me.”

“After a year of working in the restaurant, one night I decided to slip Tom my telephone number,” Jayne wrote in her 2018 memoir, Pretty Mess. “We were standing in front of the giant fireplace. ‘Did you hear I was single?’ I asked.”

According to the reality star, six months later they were engaged.

Jayne’s marriage to Girardi was her second. She was previously married to Thomas Zizzo, with whom she shares 26-year-old son Tommy Zizzo.