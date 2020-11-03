Charlie Hunnam Reveals Why He Turned Down Role In ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’

Charlie Hunnam wants to clear the air on why he skipped out on “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”.

When Jason Segel wrote the screenplay for the 2008 comedy, he originally wrote the role of Aldous Snow for Hunnam. It was a role that ended up going to Russell Brand.

RELATED: Charlie Hunnam And Jack O’Connell Star As Brothers In Trailer For Emotional Boxing Drama ‘Jungleland’

Speaking to Collider, Hunnam admits his reasons for passing on the role have to do with his career.

“I was in a dark night of the soul in my career, at that point, and felt as though I needed to seize the trajectory and that just wasn’t really aligning with, at that period of my life and career, what I wanted to be doing,” he explains. “Jason was one of my best friends, which is why he wrote the film for me, but I had to tell him, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m not gonna do this.'”

It was a decision that did not sit well with those involved with the film.

RELATED: Charlie Hunnam Regrets Saying He Is ‘Sort Of Indifferent’ To Marrying Girlfriend Of 13+ Years: ‘That Really Hurt’ Her

Hunnam says, “It was one of those things where that wasn’t very well received by the inner circle of that production. I had to stand my ground and say, ‘Listen, it’s nothing personal. I’m just following my North star. I’m just in a weird spot and I’m trying to define for myself what the path forward is.'”

The star believes that ultimately, the part went to the right person and praises Brand’s performance.

RELATED: Charlie Hunnam Calls Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Step Away From Royal Life ‘Admirable’

“Obviously, that’s the dude who should have been playing that role,” Hunnam continues. “Clearly, I just needed to step out of the way of the universe manifesting itself, the way that it was supposed to.”