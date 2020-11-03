Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors To Host Star Studded Election Night Show

Patrisse Cullors attending the 2nd Annual Freeform Summit in Los Angeles

Black Lives Matter co-founder and executive director Patrisse Cullors is inviting a host of familiar faces to take part in her election night show.

Cullors will host her first-ever live show on YouTube on the eve of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, reports Deadline.

She has partnered with Question Culture CEO Richie Reseda to co-host a live show on her YouTube page titled Patrisse Cullors + BLMPac Present: Live From Election Night.

Tracee Ellis Ross, America Ferrera, Tessa Thompson, Yara Shahidi, Ramy Youssef, Chelsea Handler, Diane Guerrero, Black Men Build organizer Philip Agnew and California Senator Holly Mitchell are all tabbed for the lineup.

The show will begin streaming at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The livestream will broadcast on Cullors’ YouTube channel.