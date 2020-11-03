Jeffrey Dean Morgan Welcomes Wife Hilarie Burton As His Wife On ‘The Walking Dead’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton at arrivals for BATMAN V. SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE Premiere, Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY March 20, 2016. Photo By: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are bringing their romance on screen.

Burton will make her on-screen debut as a cast member of “The Walking Dead”. She will play Lucille, wife of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the namesake of his bloody baseball bat.

“Been pretty hard to keep this a secret,” Burton tweeted on Tuesday. “But I love working with @JDMorgan . I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness. Xoxo #hereslucille.”

Burton will appear as Lucille in 2021 for one of the upcoming episodes of “The Walking Dead” season 10.

Burton and Morgan began dating in 2009 after being introduced by Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles. They welcomed their son, Augustus Morgan, in March 2010. Their daughter, George Virginia Morgan, was born in Feb. 2018.

The couple tied the knot on Oct. 5, 2019.